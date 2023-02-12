Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd

The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man.

Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.

An Allentown officer fired back, striking Arnold, local police said. An officer was nicked by a projectile but protected by his vest, while Arnold was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, at 8:49 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

