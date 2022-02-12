LGBTQ+ Resort Owner Arrested In Miami For Another Child Sex Assault — This One In NJ: Report

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Patrick Gremling
Patrick Gremling Photo Credit: Patrick Gremling (Facebook)/Miami-Dade County Jail (inset)

A 54-year-old co-owner of a "clothing optional" resort charged last month with sexually assaulting a child on his Pennsylvania campgrounds is in custody again for the same — this time for an incident that happened in New Jersey, the Pocono Record reports.

Patrick Gremling was arrested in Miami on an out-of-of-state warrant accusing him of sexually assaulting the victim in Little Egg Harbor in 2012, the outlet says.

The new charges against Gremling, of Jim Thorpe, were filed two weeks after he was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for sexually assaulting the same child — then in middle school — at his LGBTQ+ resort in Pennsylvania, in 2011, according to the Pocono Record.

Gremling and the victim were at a Fourth of July party in 2012 when Gremling asked the child how it felt to be touched, PR said. The child told Gremling they did not like it, but Gremling apparently said "congratulations" after he finished assaulting the victim.

Open from May to October, The Woods is a membership-only, LGBTQ+ themed campsite and is "clothing optional," according to its website. 

Gremling is being held in Miami pending extradition to New Jersey. He has a hearing in Carbon County on March 2 for the initial charges and is apparently being represented by the same attorney who represented Robert Durst: John. J. Waldron.

Click here for more from the Pocono Record.

