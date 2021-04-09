Lehigh Valley Woman Sentenced For Using Disabled Step Daughter To Create Child Porn

A Lehigh Valley woman is facing up to 53 years in state prison for using an intellectually disabled girl to produce child porn, authorities announced.

Zoraida Flores, 48, was living in Allentown when she was accused of sexually abusing her 13-year-old step-daughter in May 2020, Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro said.

Authorities received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that Flores appeared to be sharing child pornography over Facebook.

Agents executed a search warrant and went to Flores’ Woodlawn Street apartment and seized her cell phone, which contained numerous images of child porn including minor female children engaged in prohibited sexual acts with adults, and nude images of the 13-year old stepdaughter, Shapiro said.

Flores in May 2021 pleaded guilty to more than 20 counts of the 89 she was initially charged with. Those charges include manufacturing child pornography, possession of child porn, indecent assault, child endangerment and more.

This week, Flores -- formerly of Bethlehem -- was sentenced to 21 to 53 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.