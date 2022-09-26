Lehigh Valley Woman Dies After Being Pinned Under Her Own Car, Coroner Says

A 72-year-old Lehigh Valley woman died after she became pinned under her own vehicle, authorities said.

Sharon Lee Pecka was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in her driveway on the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The victim was found pinned underneath the driver's door of her vehicle, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Pecka's cause of death was determined to be positional asphyxia, and her death was accidental, the coroner said.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

The death remains under investigation by The Lehigh County Coroner's Office and the Upper Saucon Township Police Department.

