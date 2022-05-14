Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lehigh Valley Man Sought In Allentown Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Saul Font Jr.
Saul Font Jr. Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

A 20-year-old Lehigh Valley man is being sought by police in a February shooting in Allentown.

One person was injured when shots broke out on North Second Street and Court Street on Tuesday, Feb. 8 just before 2 p.m., Allentown police said.

Saul Font Jr., of Catasauqua, was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault, according to court records from the incident date.

He is 5'11" and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department (610)437-7751 or text anonymously to TextTip 411. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.