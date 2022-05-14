Lehigh Valley Man Sought In Allentown Shooting: Police

A 20-year-old Lehigh Valley man is being sought by police in a February shooting in Allentown.

One person was injured when shots broke out on North Second Street and Court Street on Tuesday, Feb. 8 just before 2 p.m., Allentown police said.

Saul Font Jr., of Catasauqua, was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault, according to court records from the incident date.

He is 5'11" and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department (610)437-7751 or text anonymously to TextTip 411.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.