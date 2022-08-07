Contact Us
Lehigh Valley Man Facing 585 Child Porn Charges: Report

PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/PA State Police

A 23-year-old Lehigh Valley man is facing 585 child pornography charges after admitting to downloading the photos and videos on his cell phone and computer, WFMZ reports.

Brandon Miller, of Bethlehem, was at the center of an investigation after Dropbox Inc. reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn had been downloaded to one of its servers in January, the outlet says.

State troopers tracked him down using his email address and served a search warrant on his home, where they discovered 292 photos and videos of child porn, according to the outlet.

Miller has been charged with 292 counts each of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, as well as one count of criminal use of a communication facility, court records show.

He was remanded to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to records.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

