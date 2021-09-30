Contact Us
Lehigh County Man Dies Days After Monroe County Crash

Nicole Acosta
A 49-year-old Lehigh County man died days after sustaining injuries in a crash that occurred in Monroe County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Christopher Snyder, of Lowhill Township, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Snyder was driving alone on Route 33 South in Stroudsburg on Sept. 26 when he struck a tree, the coroner's office said.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg Barracks.

