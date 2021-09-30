Lehigh County Man Dies Days After Monroe County Crash

A 49-year-old Lehigh County man died days after sustaining injuries in a crash that occurred in Monroe County, authorities said.

Christopher Snyder, of Lowhill Township, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Snyder was driving alone on Route 33 South in Stroudsburg on Sept. 26 when he struck a tree, the coroner's office said.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg Barracks.

