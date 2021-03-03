Lehigh County Jail Inmate's Death Ruled Suicide, Family Launches GoFundMe

The death of a 32-year-old Lehigh County Jail inmate has been ruled a suicide, LehighValleyLive reports.

An autopsy was performed Monday on the body of Jeff Mendoza, of Bethlehem, by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the news outlet reports.

Mendoza was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:05 a.m. Saturday, authorities told The Morning Call.

Jail staff attempted to revive him until emergency medics arrived at 7:20 a.m. but they failed to do so, Janine Donate, Lehigh County’s director of corrections told the outlet.

Mendoza was being held on $50,000 bail after he was arrested in Bethlehem on Jan. 27 for allegedly driving under the influence of an assortment of drugs, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

A GoFundMe page apparently for Mendoza had raised just over $1,000 as of Wednesday.

No further information was available.

