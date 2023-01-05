Kohberger Affidavit Released Amid Court Appearance In Idaho Killings

The probable cause affidavit in the quadruple murders of University of Idaho students was unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5 as prime suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court.

It was ultimately DNA on the button snap of a knife sheath that helped polcie identify the 28-year-old criminology PhD student as the suspect in the Nov. 13 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, according to the affidavit published in NewsNationNow.

Kohberger is believed to have stalked the King Road home where the four students were found dead in the days leading up to their slayings, the affidavit says citing cell phone pings.

While the killings were under way, however, Kohberger attempted to hide his location as his cell phone could not be traced between 2:47 a.m. and 4:48 a.m. Nov. 13, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also details how authorities identified Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra as a suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.