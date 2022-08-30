Contact Us
KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
The maroon sedan.
The maroon sedan. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County.

Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.

About an hour later, police were called to the 7900 block of Saegersville Road in Heidelberg Township on the same report involving the same alleged suspects in a maroon car, they said.

"Residents in the area who believe they may be a victim of this theft is asked to contact their bank and verify no fraudulent transactions have occurred on their bank accounts," PA State Police said. 

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station at (610) 861 – 2026.

