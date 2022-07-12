Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: 4,000 Beagles Rescued From Research Facility Approved By Judge For Adoption
Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Police Seek Dozens Of Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Wanted For Dangerous Driving On I-78

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who drove dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs recklessly last week.
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who drove dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs recklessly last week. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down members of a group that drove dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs recklessly on I-78.

The group of as many as 40 merged onto I-78 westbound from State Route 22 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The group took Exit 49B and turned onto Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie, where a two-vehicle crash occurred and one person was arrested, police said.

In an attempt to locate the suspects, police released three photos of a portion of the group on the highway.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact PSP - Fogelsville Station at (610)- 395-1438 and reference incident number PA22-883322.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.