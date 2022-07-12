KNOW THEM? Police Seek Dozens Of Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Wanted For Dangerous Driving On I-78

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down members of a group that drove dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs recklessly on I-78.

The group of as many as 40 merged onto I-78 westbound from State Route 22 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The group took Exit 49B and turned onto Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie, where a two-vehicle crash occurred and one person was arrested, police said.

In an attempt to locate the suspects, police released three photos of a portion of the group on the highway.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact PSP - Fogelsville Station at (610)- 395-1438 and reference incident number PA22-883322.

