KNOW ANYTHING? Allentown PD Seek Vehicle In Hit-Run

Nicole Acosta
Police in Allentown are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured. Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

Police in Allentown are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured, authorities said.

The vehicle is believed to be a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and could have minor front-end damage after striking a pedestrian on May 22 between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Walnut Street, Allentown police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the alleged suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Officer Haas at 610-437-7732 ext. 2375or e-mail at daniel.haas@allentownpa.gov. 

Potential witnesses can also submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Allentown Police Department by texting TIPAPD and the tip to 847411.

