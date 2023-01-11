Contact Us
Knife-Wielding Robber Sticks Up Lehigh Gas Station: State Police

A knife-wielding robber donned a ski mask before ripping off a Lehigh Valley gas station for thousands of dollars, state troopers say.
Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A masked robber wielded a knife to steal almost $4,000 from a Lehigh County gas station early Wednesday, and state police are trying to find him. 

The suspect waltzed into the Valero at 6007 West Main Boulevard just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 11, produced a knife, and demanded cash from the teller, troopers wrote in a release. 

The cashier handed over a bag of about $3,800 in cash before the robber fled toward Grouse Road on foot, authorities added. 

Investigators described the suspect as a white man with long, blond hair. During the robbery, he wore a black mask, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans, and boots. 

If he looks familiar, call the troopers at Bethlehem Station at 610-861-2026.

