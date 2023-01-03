'I'll Cut You': PA Inmate Details Kohberger's Alleged Threats Toward Jail Guards In Report

While awaiting extradition in a Monroe County jail cell, accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has threatened to "cut up" guards and tried exposing himself to other inmates, claims a report by the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate was arrested in Mount Pocono on Friday, Dec. 30, and charged with quadruple murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

Valerie Cipollina, a New York woman being held in the same Monroe County lockup for assault, said she heard Kohberger threatening correctional staff and fellow inmates.

"I cut them, I'll cut you," Kohberger allegedly said. "You come in here and I'll cut you. I'm going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don't give a s***."

Cipollina said she didn't recognize Kohberger but heard guards identify him to each other. She told Daily Mail she was housed in a cell diagonally across the hall from the 28-year-old, and that she could see him clearly from the waist up.

She told the outlet she couldn't see exactly what he was doing, but that guards repeatedly instructed Kohberger to put his pants back on.

"You're going to do nothing to me because I'm going to cut all of you up," Kohberger allegedly said. "Come into this cell and I'll show you I'm a creeper. Come in this cell and I'll cut you up too."

Cipollina said the 28-year-old quoted Lil Wayne and Bad Bunny while shouting at corrections officers.

"F**k my enemies and foes," the accused killer reportedly yelled.

Cipollina, who was held for six hours on an assault charge, posted bail on Sunday, Jan. 1, state court records show.

Click here for the original report from Daily Mail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.