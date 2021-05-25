Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Homeless Man Exposes Himself While Walking Through Bethlehem Apartment Complex, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem PD
Bethlehem PD Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD

A 31-year-old reportedly homeless man is behind bars after he allegedly exposed himself while walking through a Bethlehem apartment complex Friday afternoon, according to a recent news report.

Bethlehem police arrived at the Woodland Manor Apartments in the 1900 block of Gatewood Lane to witnesses saying they allegedly saw Vincent L. Rash "holding his genitals" as he walked through the complex parking lot and basketball court, WFMZ reports citing a criminal complaint.

In one instance, Rash reportedly began to walk towards a witness' 5-year-old niece, the news outlet says.

Rash was charged with single misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Rash was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. on June 10, court records show.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.