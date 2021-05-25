Homeless Man Exposes Himself While Walking Through Bethlehem Apartment Complex, Report Says

A 31-year-old reportedly homeless man is behind bars after he allegedly exposed himself while walking through a Bethlehem apartment complex Friday afternoon, according to a recent news report.

Bethlehem police arrived at the Woodland Manor Apartments in the 1900 block of Gatewood Lane to witnesses saying they allegedly saw Vincent L. Rash "holding his genitals" as he walked through the complex parking lot and basketball court, WFMZ reports citing a criminal complaint.

In one instance, Rash reportedly began to walk towards a witness' 5-year-old niece, the news outlet says.

Rash was charged with single misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Rash was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. on June 10, court records show.

