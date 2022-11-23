Guns, Drugs Seized In Allentown Raid: Police

Fentanyl, marijuana, and two loaded guns were recovered by police carrying out a raid in Allentown on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

In a release, the department said it was "conducting an investigation" near 7th and Gordon streets just after 10:30 a.m.

Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luiz Rodriguez, 37, were arrested at the scene and booked on drug and weapons charges, authorities said. Court records detailing their cases were not immediately available.

The department said it would not comment further on the investigation.

Also in Allentown Tuesday, police executing a search warrant arrested 57-year-old Ernesto Orta after recovering fentanyl, cocaine, and a loaded gun from his North 6th Street home, Daily Voice reported.

In that case, officials also declined to comment on the broader investigation.

Police have not said if the arrests are connected.

