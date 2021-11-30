Gunfire Leads Allentown Police To Man With Drugs, Authorities Say

A man was charged after gunfire led Allentown police to his car, which was carrying drugs and a gun with an obliterated serial number, authorities said.

Officers were called to 6th and Greenleaf Streets around 12:05 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired, Allentown police said in a Tuesday release.

Officers found spent shell casings and witnesses gave a description of the shooter and their car, police said.

Investigators were able to quickly locate the suspect, 26-year-old Peter Rivera-Torres, in a nearby car, according to police.

Officers seized an unspecified amount of individually packaged marijuana and cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and a black Taurus semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number, police said.

Rivera-Torres, of Allentown, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and related weapon and drug offenses.

He was released from custody after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bail, court records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.