Police & Fire

Five Pets Pulled From Lehigh County Blaze, Authorities Say

Mac Bullock
Community Fire Company of New Tripoli
Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Photo Credit: Facebook/New Tripoli Fire Company

Five animals were rescued from a three-alarm fire in a quiet Lehigh County neighborhood early on Sunday morning, authorities say. 

First responders with the Lynnport and New Tripoli community fire companies were called to 8307 Creamery Road in Lynn Township at about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, state police said in a statement. 

Firefighters established a water supply and got to work controlling the spread, fire companies said on Facebook. 

Aside from the pets, nobody was home at the time of the blaze, state troopers said. Officials noted "extensive damage" to the building's structure. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by state police investigators, and anyone with information is asked to call Troop M's Fire Marshal at 610-861-2026. 

