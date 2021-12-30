Firearm Discharges Through Restaurant Booth In Lehigh County, Couple Flees: Police

Police are searching for a couple who fled a restaurant after a firearm discharged into a restaurant booth they were sitting at in Lehigh County.

The male was sitting in a booth with a female when the firearm was discharged, traveling through the seat cushion and into the wooden wall of the booth at Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township Dec. 28 around 9:50 p.m., PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The couple then left the restaurant and fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

The unidentified male is described as approximately 5’9”, heavy set with facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Trooper Justin Yozsa at (610) 861 – 2026 and reference Incident Number PA21-1717785.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.