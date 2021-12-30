Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Firearm Discharges Through Restaurant Booth In Lehigh County, Couple Flees: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Couple wanted in Miller's Ale House shooting
Couple wanted in Miller's Ale House shooting Photo Credit: PA State Police

Police are searching for a couple who fled a restaurant after a firearm discharged into a restaurant booth they were sitting at in Lehigh County.

The male was sitting in a booth with a female when the firearm was discharged, traveling through the seat cushion and into the wooden wall of the booth at Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township Dec. 28 around 9:50 p.m., PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The couple then left the restaurant and fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

The unidentified male is described as approximately 5’9”, heavy set with facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Trooper Justin Yozsa at (610) 861 – 2026 and reference Incident Number PA21-1717785.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.