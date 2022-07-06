Fight Leads To Gunfire At Jordan Park, Police Say

A fight led to gunfire at a park in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.
No injuries were reported in the shooting at Jordan Park around 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 6, Allentown police said.
Parkgoers told responding officers that they heard a gunshot, police said.
The incident was captured on city surveillance cameras, and it shows a man firing a shot during a fight, officers said.
An ensuing investigation identified the man as 30-year-old Yenfries De Leon Adames, of Allentown, police said.
He was arrested at his home and subsequently charged with the following:
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person
- Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence
- No Carrying or Discharging of Firearms or Weapons
De Leon Adames was remanded to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, records show.
