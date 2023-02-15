FBI Offers $25K Reward For Pregnant Delco Woman's Accused Killer

Nearly two years after her killing, federal authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads them to Dianna Brice's accused killer.

The Upper Darby resident was 21 years old and four months along in her pregnancy when her mother reported her missing on March 30, 2021. Her body was discovered on April 5.

Justin Smith, who was dating Brice at the time, has been charged with her murder and that of her unborn child, but he's managed to evade police in the years since, authorities say.

The FBI is now offering a reward for tips that lead to Smith's capture.

Investigators believe Smith and Brice were driving to a Kensington pharmacy on March 30, 2021, when they got into an argument, Daily Voice has reported. FBI agents say Smith shot her in the head multiple times.

The car they were riding in, Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion, was found abandoned and on fire at the corner of Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 5:30 p.m. that day, officials have said.

According to federal agents, Smith has known ties to Greensboro, North Carolina, and New Castle, Delaware. He's also reportedly been spotted in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood and in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities added.

He's described as 5-foot-8, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

To submit a tip, visit the FBI's website.

