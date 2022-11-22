Fatal Allentown Crash Detours Traffic; Police ID Victim (UPDATE)

A fatal, pedestrian-involved car crash has rerouted traffic in Allentown, authorities announced.

City police responded to the scene of a "serious accident" at 31st and Lehigh Streets at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, said Assistant Chief James Gress.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio identified the victim as 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo of Allentown. Officials said Arroyo died of multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit by a propane truck.

The accident will cause traffic to be "detoured for an extended amount of time," Gress said, but did not give a timeline.

The accident remains under investigation by Allentown police.

