Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ex-Trump Stalker Gets 6 Years, No Parole, For Threatening Secret Service Agent, Vets Officer
Police & Fire

Fatal Allentown Crash Detours Traffic; Police ID Victim (UPDATE)

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A fatal car accident in Allentown has detoured traffic on Lehigh Street and 31st Street, police say.
A fatal car accident in Allentown has detoured traffic on Lehigh Street and 31st Street, police say. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

A fatal, pedestrian-involved car crash has rerouted traffic in Allentown, authorities announced. 

City police responded to the scene of a "serious accident" at 31st and Lehigh Streets at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, said Assistant Chief James Gress. 

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio identified the victim as 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo of Allentown. Officials said Arroyo died of multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit by a propane truck. 

The accident will cause traffic to be "detoured for an extended amount of time," Gress said, but did not give a timeline. 

The accident remains under investigation by Allentown police. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.