Enraged, Machete-Wielding Driver Arrested In Poconos: Report

A furious driver in Monroe County leapt from his car, brandished a machete, and threatened to kill people, according to a report by WFMZ.

Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to the Mcdonald's on Rt. 940 in Mount Pocono at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, where two drivers had reportedly gotten into a verbal argument.

Witnesses told police that one of the men produced a machete and vowed to use it before hopping in his car and fleeing the scene, the outlet added. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, later identified by police as 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi, was taken into custody after the fact at his home, WFMZ reports. He is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and related counts, they added.

Court records for Eannuzzi's arrest were not filed online as of Tuesday evening, and Pocono Mountain police were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to read the full report from WFMZ.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.