Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say

The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend.

A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.

But when the victim sent the money, the other user immediately deleted their account, police said.

The matter is being investigated as theft by deception, and anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police's Troop M Barracks at 610-861-2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.