Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report

A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports.

Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

According to WNEP, Baboolal, who already had warrants for his arrest, was found guilty of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and numerous other charges and will be sentenced in March 2023.

