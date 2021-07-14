Details Released In I-78 Tractor-Trailer Leak In Lehigh County

County officials released more details regarding a tractor-trailer that leaked an "unknown liquid" onto I-78 in Lehigh County last week.

Local emergency departments witnessed a white liquid coming from the back of a Fed-Ex truck around 2 p.m. on July 9 near the Cedar Crest Exit, according to officials with Lehigh County Emergency Management.

The truck was advertised as “Corrosive”, and the on-scene fire department commander requested Lehigh County Special Operations to respond at approximately 2:20 p.m., officials said.

Crews closed I-78 to specify the chemical spreading across the roadway since the truck was carrying different types of liquids.

The immediate threat to both the public and environment was contained by hazmat crews on scene, and Environmental Restoration (ERLLC), which is an environmental clean-up contractor, officials noted.

Once ERLLC was on scene, they were able to safely off-load the truck and determine where the leak was coming from as well as identify the specific material, officials said.

ERLLC determined that the concerning chemical was a Coating AG Satin, officials said.

The material is used to coat paper which gives it a glossy look during printing, officials said. There are no health effects or other hazards associated with the chemical, according to ERLLC.

ERLLC removed three containers of the material from the back of the trailer.

ERLLC did inspect the remaining gallons of material stored in the front of the trailer and determined that those were still intact with no leaks.

“I am very proud of the Special Operations Team, they train and prepare for these incidents, and their primary commitment is to keep our community safe”, said Rick Molchany, Lehigh County Director of General Services.

The Exit ramp was then cleaned up by ERLLC, and interstate I-78 was reopened.

