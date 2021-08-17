DA: Lehigh County Nursing Home Worker Kicked Patient, 91, In Head

A Lehigh County nursing home employee was charged with assaulting a 91-year-old combative patient.

Fellowship Manor employee Julian Bailey, 48, of Whitehall, kicked the patient twice in the head on June 17, the Lehigh County district attorney's office said.

The alleged incident was reported by a witness.

The patient apparently had an injury on the side of his head consistent with the allegations, authorities said.

Bailey was charged Monday with harassment and simple assault.

She is a certified nursing assistant at Fellowship Manor, and was apparently caring for the patient at the time of the alleged assault.

