Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: $10 EACH: Pharmacist Charged With Selling COVID Vax Cards On eBay, Feds Warn Against Fakes
Police & Fire

DA: Lehigh County Nursing Home Worker Kicked Patient, 91, In Head

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fellowship Manor
Fellowship Manor Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Lehigh County nursing home employee was charged with assaulting a 91-year-old combative patient.

Fellowship Manor employee Julian Bailey, 48, of Whitehall, kicked the patient twice in the head on June 17, the Lehigh County district attorney's office said.

The alleged incident was reported by a witness.

The patient apparently had an injury on the side of his head consistent with the allegations, authorities said.

Bailey was charged Monday with harassment and simple assault. 

She is a certified nursing assistant at Fellowship Manor, and was apparently caring for the patient at the time of the alleged assault.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.