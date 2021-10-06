Contact Us
DA: 19-Year-Old Accused Of Killing 1, Injuring 4 In Allentown Shooting

700 block of Lehigh Street
700 block of Lehigh Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a May shooting that left one man dead and four others injured in Allentown, authorities said.

Devin Kordell Rarick is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and three counts of attempted homicide, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.

Rarick allegedly fired rounds at a group in the 700 block of Lehigh Street on the night of May 10, authorities said.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as Erik Mondragon, later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, DA Jim Martin said.

Three other people were also shot, however, the extent of their injuries, were not made public, authorities said. Investigators said the identities of those victims will not be released.

Several victims told investigators that Rarick was involved in a fight prior to the shooting, authorities said.

Through further investigation, authorities established that Rarick was the alleged shooter, and he was taken into custody Wednesday night on unrelated charges.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail after being denied bail, court records show. His preliminary hearing is set for July 7.

