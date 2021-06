Crews battled a house fire in Whitehall Township (Lehigh County) Monday morning.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames while heavy smoke rose from the three-story home on 921 Pennsylvania Street just before 9 a.m., according to Facebook Live footage by Wetherhold Photography and WFMZ.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.