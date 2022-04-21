Contact Us
Police & Fire

Crack, AK-47 Style Rifle Seized In Reading Drug Bust

Jon Craig
Money and guns seized
Photo Credit: Reading PD

Police seized crack cocaine and weapons in a major bust, authorities said.

During a warranted search at 312 Wood St. in Reading on Thursday, April 21, Reading police seized three handguns, an AK-47 style rifle, approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, and cash, police said.

The two residents were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and related charges. Their names were not released.

In addition, a third individual in the apartment was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

