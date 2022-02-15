Coroner ID's Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Hit-Run Crash

The pedestrian struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Allentown has been identified, authorities said.

Steven Bernhard, 39, of Macungie, died when the driver of a white Acura TSX hit him at 17th Street and Sumner Avenue just after 3 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and the Allentown Police Department.

An autopsy on Bernhard's body was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 to determine the cause and manner of death, the coroner's office said.

Police were still looking for the driver as of Tuesday afternoon. They say the car should have front-end damage and a missing driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Stauffer at 610-437-7732 ext. 2326 or 610-437-7751. You can also text anonymously to TextTip 411.

