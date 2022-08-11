Coroner IDs 2 Killed In I-78 Crash

Authorities have identified the two men killed in a Monday morning dump truck crash that closed down stretches of Route 78 in Berks and Lehigh counties.

Donald T. Gercie, 63, was driving a dump truck that hit an overpass in the eastbound lanes and rolled over near milepost 48.0 in Upper Macungie just after 9:50 a.m., the Coroner’s Officer said.

Gercie, of Alpha, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries just before 12:25 p.m. The manner of death was accidental.

Gercie’s passenger, Joel A. Fantauzzi Ortiz, 40, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead just before 10:50 a.m. The cause and and manner of death was the same.

Tributes starting coming in within hours:

Meanwhile, the entire highway between Routes 863 and 100 was closed Monday morning while emergency workers cleared the way and investigated the scene, authorities said.

Westbound lanes reopened at 2:30 p.m., while eastbound lanes stayed closed through the evening.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Station.

