Cocaine, Meth, Rifle Seized In Raid Of Allentown Home, Police Say

A man was arrested Wednesday after a raid of an Allentown home found an extensive amount of drugs, a rifle, and cash, authorities said.

Detectives served a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of North Sherman Street at approximately 6:10 a.m., according to Allentown police.

The search of 5-year-old Israel Maldonado's home seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, a rifle, cash, assorted packaging material, and a digital scale, authorities said.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing was set for Spet. 21.

