Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Man Attempted To Run Over 6 PA State Troopers Entering Cathedral, Police Say
Police & Fire

Cocaine, Meth, Rifle Seized In Raid Of Allentown Home, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
800 block of North Sherman Street
800 block of North Sherman Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was arrested Wednesday after a raid of an Allentown home found an extensive amount of drugs, a rifle, and cash, authorities said.

Detectives served a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of North Sherman Street at approximately 6:10 a.m., according to Allentown police.

The search of 5-year-old Israel Maldonado's home seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, a rifle, cash, assorted packaging material, and a digital scale, authorities said.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing was set for Spet. 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.