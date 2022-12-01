Contact Us
Co-Owner Of 'Clothing Optional' Camping Resort In PA Accused Of Assaulting Child

Nicole Acosta
Patrick Gremling
Patrick Gremling Photo Credit: Patrick Gremling (Facebook)

The co-owner of a "clothing optional" camping resort in Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting a child on the grounds in 2011, LehighValleyLive reports.

Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, was also charged with felony corruption of minors after the now 21-year-old victim told police of the alleged assault at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township, the news outlet says citing court papers.

Open from May to October, the membership-only campsite is LGBTQ+ themed and "clothing optional," according to its website. Gremling was listed as a co-owner according to records obtained by LehighValleyLive.

He was released from Carbon County Prison on Tuesday after posting $50,000 cash bail, public court records show. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19, according to court records.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

