Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Child Struck By Vehicle In Lehigh Valley: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Salisbury Township police
Salisbury Township police Photo Credit: Salisbury Township Police Department (Facebook)

A child was struck by a vehicle in the Lehigh Valley last week, authorities said.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of Broadway in Bethlehem around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Salisbury Township police said.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment, police said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known. 

It was unclear whether charges had been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.