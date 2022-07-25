Child Struck By Vehicle In Lehigh Valley: Police

A child was struck by a vehicle in the Lehigh Valley last week, authorities said.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of Broadway in Bethlehem around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Salisbury Township police said.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment, police said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

It was unclear whether charges had been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.

