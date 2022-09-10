Central PA Dealer Wanted In Victim's 2020 Overdose Death: Lehigh DA

An arrest warrant has been obtained for a 29-year-old woman accused of providing the drugs that killed a 30-year-old man in 2020, various news outlets say citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Natalia Hellriegel, of Ephrata and Catasauqua, was charged this week with drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses regarding the overdose death of Dominic Anthony, of Lehigh Township, the DA's office reportedly said in a release.

Anthony and Hellriegel appear to be friends on Facebook, where Hellriegel announced just days before her arrest warrant that she's been clean for nearly 18 months.

Anthony was found dead next to his motorcycle on the 2600 block of Macarthur Road on Sept. 10, 2020 in WhiteHall Township, authorities said. An investigation found he had died of mixed drug toxicity and his death was ruled accidental.

Text messages show Anthony bought heroin from Hellriegel, who also sold to various other individuals in February 2021, news outlets say citing the DA.

Born in Allentown, Anthony graduated from Northampton High School in 2008, where he played football, baseball and ice hockey, his obituary says. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from University of Pittsburgh and worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 375.

