Carbon Dioxide Leak Evacuates Lehigh Valley Target: Report

A Lehigh Valley Target store was evacuated after gas leaked from a drink-dispensing tank used in the Starbucks section of the store, LehighValleyLive reports.

The carbon dioxide fumes were first reported around 4:35 p.m., prompting fire officials to evacuate the Airport Center Road store, which reopened a little more than an hour later, the outlet says.

Four employees who complained of dizziness were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to the news outlet.

Han-Le-Co Fire Company officials did not immediately return a call from Daily Voice Wednesday evening.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.