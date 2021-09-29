Bucks Man Charged In Lehigh Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Passenger

A Bucks County man with a suspended driver's license was driving double the speed limit when he crashed in Lehigh County last year, killing his 22-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Edilberto Funez, 23, of Quakertown, was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses in the July 23, 2020 crash in Upper Macungie Township, WFMZ reports.

Funez was driving around 70 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Nestle Way when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

His passenger, Analeese Gonzalez, 22, of Allentown, was partially ejected through the windshield and died the following week at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He was released on $100,000 bail, court records show.

