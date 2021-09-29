Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Bucks Man Charged In Lehigh Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Passenger

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Analeese Gonzalez
Analeese Gonzalez Photo Credit: Analeese Gonzalez/FACEBOOK

A Bucks County man with a suspended driver's license was driving double the speed limit when he crashed in Lehigh County last year, killing his 22-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Edilberto Funez, 23, of Quakertown, was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses in the July 23, 2020 crash in Upper Macungie Township, WFMZ reports.

Funez was driving around 70 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Nestle Way when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

His passenger, Analeese Gonzalez, 22, of Allentown, was partially ejected through the windshield and died the following week at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He was released on $100,000 bail, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.