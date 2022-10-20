Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Airport Road and Avenue A in Hanover Township
Airport Road and Avenue A in Hanover Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 62-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 52-year-old man from Bath collied with a 2020 Terra Trike Maverick bike, police said.

The Bethlehem bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene before being brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. 

The driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police added.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Patrol Unit. 

