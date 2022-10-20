Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

A 62-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 52-year-old man from Bath collied with a 2020 Terra Trike Maverick bike, police said.

The Bethlehem bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene before being brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

The driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police added.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Patrol Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.