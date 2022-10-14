Contact Us
Bethlehem Shooting Suspect Arrested In Montco: Police

Mac Bullock
Bethlehem police arrested a Montgomery County man in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7.
A Montgomery County man was charged in connection with a shooting in the Lehigh Valley, authorities have announced. 

Christopher Rodriguez is in Bethlehem police custody, the department announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Oct. 14. 

Officials in Montgomery County were investigating Rodriguez, "who was threatening harm to his significant other and her family," Bethlehem police said. The investigators eventually "overheard" Rodriguez admit to shooting a friend in Bethlehem early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7. 

When arrested, Rodriguez had a handgun that matched the caliber of a shell casing found at the scene of the Bethlehem shooting, authorities said. 

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possessing instruments of crime, they added.

He remains in custody at Montgomery County Prison on charges filed in an unrelated case.

Officials in Bethlehem were alerted of the shooting by Lehigh Valley - Muhlenberg hospital staff, who said the victim drove himself there with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to the statement. 

The victim's present condition is not immediately clear. 

