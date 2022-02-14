Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Escaped Mystery Animal Found In PA ID'd By DNA
Police & Fire

Bethlehem Man Dies In Monroe County Crash: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffry Semprini
Jeffry Semprini Photo Credit: Facebook/Jeffry Semprini

A 72-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend in Monroe County, authorities said.

Jeffry Lee Semprini, of Bethlehem, was driving east on Kunkletown Road in Ross Township when he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The vehicle traveled approximately 180 feet along the grass before falling into a creek, state police said.

Semprini was taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, where he later died, according to police.

Police also contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection after learning that oil was leaking into the creek.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.