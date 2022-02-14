Bethlehem Man Dies In Monroe County Crash: Police

A 72-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend in Monroe County, authorities said.

Jeffry Lee Semprini, of Bethlehem, was driving east on Kunkletown Road in Ross Township when he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The vehicle traveled approximately 180 feet along the grass before falling into a creek, state police said.

Semprini was taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, where he later died, according to police.

Police also contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection after learning that oil was leaking into the creek.

