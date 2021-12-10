Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed
Police & Fire

Berks Man Was DUI In Crash That Killed 26-Year-Old Man In Lehigh County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A Berks County man was triple the legal limit when he struck and killed a 26-year-old man in Lehigh County earlier this year, authorities said.
A Berks County man was triple the legal limit when he struck and killed a 26-year-old man in Lehigh County earlier this year, authorities said. Photo Credit: Upper Macungie police officer Donald Fregede

A Berks County man was triple the legal limit when he struck and killed a 26-year-old man in Lehigh County earlier this year, authorities said.

Jonathan A. Richards, 40, of Shillington, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and related offenses.

Richards was driving his Jeep Wrangler north on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie early on Jan. 17 when he reportedly lost control and crossed into the south lane, colliding head-on with Wadnor J. Louis' car, LehighValleyLive says citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Louis, of York, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richards was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his serious injuries, where he remained until May.

Richard's blood-alcohol level was 0.24, well above the 0.08 legal limit in Pennsylvania, the news outlet reports.

He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Michael J. Faulkner, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, court records show. He posted bail the same day.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.