Berks Man Was DUI In Crash That Killed 26-Year-Old Man In Lehigh County

A Berks County man was triple the legal limit when he struck and killed a 26-year-old man in Lehigh County earlier this year, authorities said.

Jonathan A. Richards, 40, of Shillington, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and related offenses.

Richards was driving his Jeep Wrangler north on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie early on Jan. 17 when he reportedly lost control and crossed into the south lane, colliding head-on with Wadnor J. Louis' car, LehighValleyLive says citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Louis, of York, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richards was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his serious injuries, where he remained until May.

Richard's blood-alcohol level was 0.24, well above the 0.08 legal limit in Pennsylvania, the news outlet reports.

He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Michael J. Faulkner, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, court records show. He posted bail the same day.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.

