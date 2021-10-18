Contact Us
Babysitter Kills PA Woman After 'Bad Reaction' To Pot Cookies, Police Say

A babysitter is facing homicide charges after killing a woman in Pennsylvania due to a "bad reaction" to marijuana cookies, police said.
A babysitter is facing homicide charges after killing a woman in Pennsylvania due to a "bad reaction" to marijuana cookies, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Lavrius O'Brian Watson, 26, of Pocono Summit, is accused of fatally stabbing Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, with a kitchen knife on Saturday at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola Borough, all while her young son was present, according to court papers obtained by the Citizens Voice.

After calling 911, Watson allegedly emerged from the house covered in blood and collapsed on the lawn, muttering, "What did I do?" the outlet says.

He was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, WFMZ reports.

