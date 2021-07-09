Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities Probe Possible Threat Directed At Parkland School District

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Parkland School District Administration Center
Parkland School District Administration Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a possible threat made at the Parkland School District, reports say.

The apparent threat made Monday includes circulating Snapchat posts of a handgun and two men with handguns that read “we are hitting up parkland with the gang and we’re shooting up the whole building," WFMZ reports.

In order to ensure a sense of security, there was a heightened police presence at all district schools on Tuesday, the outlet reports. They said it was safe for students to return to school.

There was nobody in custody.

State police are investigating along with South Whitehall and Upper Macungie police.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.