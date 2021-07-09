Authorities Probe Possible Threat Directed At Parkland School District

Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a possible threat made at the Parkland School District, reports say.

The apparent threat made Monday includes circulating Snapchat posts of a handgun and two men with handguns that read “we are hitting up parkland with the gang and we’re shooting up the whole building," WFMZ reports.

Parkland School District Possible Threat: An investigation was initiated after these Snapchat posts were brought to the attention of police. One reads “we are hitting up parkland with the gang and we’re shooting up the whole building.” @69News pic.twitter.com/o38BkE9gP3 — Ali Reid (@alireidtv) September 7, 2021

In order to ensure a sense of security, there was a heightened police presence at all district schools on Tuesday, the outlet reports. They said it was safe for students to return to school.

There was nobody in custody.

State police are investigating along with South Whitehall and Upper Macungie police.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

