Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities Probe Death Of Lehigh County Jail Inmate, Family Launches GoFundMe

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jeff Mendoza
Jeff Mendoza Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The death of a 32-year-old Lehigh County Jail inmate is the latest subject of investigation for the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, The Morning Call reports. 

Jeff Mendoza, of Allentown, was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:05 a.m. Saturday, authorities told the news outlet.

Jail staff attempted to revive him until emergency medics arrived at 7:20 a.m. but they failed to do so, Janine Donate, Lehigh County’s director of corrections told the outlet.

Mendoza was being held on $50,000 bail after he was arrested in Bethlehem on Jan. 27 for allegedly driving under the influence of an assortment of drugs, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Mendoza, Donate told the outlet.

A GoFundMe page apparently for Mendoza had raised just over $900 as of Tuesday.

No further information was available.

Click here for the full story by The Morning Call.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.