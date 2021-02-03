Authorities Probe Death Of Lehigh County Jail Inmate, Family Launches GoFundMe

The death of a 32-year-old Lehigh County Jail inmate is the latest subject of investigation for the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, The Morning Call reports.

Jeff Mendoza, of Allentown, was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:05 a.m. Saturday, authorities told the news outlet.

Jail staff attempted to revive him until emergency medics arrived at 7:20 a.m. but they failed to do so, Janine Donate, Lehigh County’s director of corrections told the outlet.

Mendoza was being held on $50,000 bail after he was arrested in Bethlehem on Jan. 27 for allegedly driving under the influence of an assortment of drugs, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Mendoza, Donate told the outlet.

A GoFundMe page apparently for Mendoza had raised just over $900 as of Tuesday.

No further information was available.

Click here for the full story by The Morning Call.

