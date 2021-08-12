Authorities ID Passenger Killed In Allentown Crash As Bethlehem Man

A Bethlehem man has been identified as the passenger killed in a crash Tuesday night in Allentown, authorities said.

Nicholas Santiago, 20, was riding in a car down South 15th Street around 11:40 p.m. when it veered off the road and struck a tree, according to the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The cause of death for Santiago was determined to be blunt force injuries to the torso, and the manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by Allentown EMS for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Police have not identified the driver.

The crash is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit, The Lehigh County Coroner's Office, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

