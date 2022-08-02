Arrest Made In December Allentown Shooting

Authorities in Allentown have arrested a man in connection with a December shooting.

Police were called to the 700 block of W. Green St. on a report of shots fired on Dec. 6, they said. Responding officers found spent casings in the area.

Investigators later identified Dmetrius Sanders, 21, of Allentown, as a suspect in the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Sanders on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, no carrying or discharging of weapons, police said.

Sanders was taken into custody on Feb. 7 when officers spotted him in the area of North 7th Street and Tilghman Street.

He was found with an unspecified amount of drugs, cash, and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

Sanders was newly charged with firearms not be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bail, public court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 14.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.