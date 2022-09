A crash involving an Amazon truck caused traffic delays on I-78 in the Lehigh Valley, 6abc reports.

The tractor-trailer driver lost control in the westbound lanes, crashed into a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment at Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 6, the outlet says.

Delays were expected due to the truck also leaking fuel, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.