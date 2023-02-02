Allentown Teen Brough Loaded Gun To School, Police Say

An Allentown high school was locked down Wednesday before authorities could track down and arrest a student who had brought a loaded gun on campus, officials said.

Administrators at Louis E. Dieruff High School learned that a student was in possession of a firearm at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, Allentown police said in a statement.

The school initiated its lockdown protocol and notified parents through "school messaging channels," the department continued. Meanwhile, school resource officers identified and located the accused student.

After a search, the 14-year-old boy was found to have a loaded gun with a scratched-off serial number, Allentown police claimed. The student was charged with multiple firearms offenses, though his name was not reported.

Allentown School District does not appear to have addressed the matter on its public social media pages, and administrators were not immediately available for comment.

Dieruff High was previously evacuated in November after school staff received threats of violence on the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say. Those threats were later deemed "not credible" by police investigators.

