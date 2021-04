Allentown police are investigating a shooting that left a 38-year-old man wounded, according to several news reports.

The gunfire broke out in the 300 block of Court Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday, LehighValleyLive says citing police.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he is being treated at a local hospital, Assistant Chief Bill Lake told the news outlet.

